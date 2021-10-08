Mount Clemens Middle/High School closes after shooting threat found written on desk

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – A Macomb County school has been closed amid a police investigation into threatening messages found written on school desks.

Mount Clemens Middle/High School is closed on Friday, Oct. 8 after a handwritten threat that indicated there would be a school shooting on Friday was located on a desk after school got out Thursday, authorities said. After the first message was found, a second, similar message was reportedly found on another desk during a search of the building.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says it is believed that the messages were written on Oct. 7, and were threatening that a school shooting would occur on Friday.

The school campus, which contains both a middle and a high school, has been closed in response, as investigators look into the threat. Mount Clemens Community Schools Superintendent Monique Beels said Friday morning that the threats were found within the middle school specifically.

Ad

Officials did not say when students would resume in-person learning. So far, it appears that the school is only closed Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9358.

Related: Mount Clemens High School cancels homecoming game over referee shortage