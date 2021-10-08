Mount Clemens High School cancels homecoming game over referee shortage

There was no football last year because of COVID but the players had spent all summer conditioning for this season. At 4 p.m. on Thursday, the athletic director told them the game was canceled because they cannot find referees.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – The Mount Clemens High varsity football team was excited for Friday night’s homecoming game against Potterville.

“This game really meant something to us,” said senior Eazari Chestang.

And their parents are upset for them.

“The homecoming game is everything to them,” said parent Heather Durham.

The players feel like the administration let them down. School superintendent Monique Beels said they’re disappointed too and have been trying for weeks to get the minimum four referees but with no luck.

“It’s our last year, we’re on the road to break records,” said senior Mack McKennon.

Local 4 reached out to the Michigan High School Athletic Association to see if they can offer up any suggestions.

