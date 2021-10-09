Front doors of Rochester Hills mosque vandalized

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The front doors of the Ahmadiyya Community Center in Rochester Hills were vandalized Friday night, the mosque announced in a news release.

According to the religious institution, the incident took place at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

“The main entry way of the mosque was smashed in with broken glass splattered across a wide area in and outside. Usually, around this time, children, women, and men are present for the last prayer of the day. No one was hurt as members of the community left after offering their nightly prayer a few minutes prior to the incident,” a statement from the mosque read.

A police report has been made.

“We are sharing this information so that our interfaith communities can exercise extra caution and be vigilant while attending their places of worship. We are praying for the safety of all interfaith community members and places of worship. We are requesting your prayers for the members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community during these difficult times and at the same time request your condemnation of these acts of the individual,” the Ahmadiyya Community Center added.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call police.