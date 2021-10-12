Detroit to host drive-up application event for HOPE property tax exemption program

This program uses the Homeowner Property Tax Exemption (HOPE) as part of its qualification process.

DETROIT – In October, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan introduced the Renew Detroit program.

The program will provide free home repairs to eligible city homeowners using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

This program uses the Homeowner Property Tax Exemption (HOPE) as part of its qualification process. HOPE is formerly known as HPTAP.

The city of Detroit and its nonprofit partners are hosting several drive-through HOPE application events to make sure residents have the help they may need to apply for the program.

To make an appointment contact the Wayne Metro Community Action Agency or call the Wayne Metro Connect Center at 313-388-9799 for HOPE assistance.

For more information on Renew Detroit visit the city’s website by clicking here.

