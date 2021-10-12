Cloudy icon
Driver tries to rob kids at gunpoint in Harper Woods while they walked back from middle school event

Children were walking home from event at Parcells Middle School

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A driver tried to rob two children at gunpoint in Harper Woods while they were walking home from a middle school event, police said.

The incident happened at 6:37 p.m. Monday (Oct. 11) in the area of Canton and Harper avenues, near Vernier Road, according to Harper Woods police.

Officials said two children, ages 12 and 10, were walking home from an event at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The children were confronted by the driver of a black Chevrolet Equinox, who pointed a gun at them and demanded money, police said.

Both children ran away toward the Sunoco gas station at Harper Avenue and Vernier Road, officials said.

Police described the driver as being in his late teens or early 20s. He fled south on Canton Avenue, accordingto authorities.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Harper Woods police at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

