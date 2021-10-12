Police do not locate missing Lenawee County woman Dee Warner during 2-day search

Officials conducting a search on Oct. 11, 2021, at the Franklin Township home of missing person Dee Warner.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said they did not locate Dee Warner, a Lenawee County woman who disappeared in April, during their two-day search of her property.

“The extensive search utilizing a vast number of personnel, canines and ground sonar did not locate Dee Warner,” the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office announced in a release. “Investigators will be evaluating information that was obtained during this search and the investigation is ongoing.”

Dee Ann Warner, 52, was last seen April 24 or 25 at her home on Mugner Road in Franklin Township, according to deputies.

Dee Ann Warner (WDIV)

Crime Stoppers publicly asked for help in the search for Warner on May 6, saying her family hadn’t heard from her in two weeks.

“We’re a small community,” Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier said Monday (Oct. 11). “A lot of people knew Dee, and so this really hits close to home. There’s a lot of people that this is impacting.”

Deputies confirmed Monday they had started to conduct another search of her home and the surrounding property. On Tuesday, the search resumed, but authorities didn’t have any additional information to share.

“There’s no big tip that facilitated this,” Bevier said. “Really what this is, is kind of a culmination of all the work that we’ve been doing over the summer. We’ve been pretty much following up on every lead and all the information, and this just seemed like a prudent time to come out and do another search -- a really good, thorough search of the property.”

Michigan State Police, the FBI, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and others were involved in the search, officials said.

Bevier said this is an ongoing missing person’s case and police want to find some answers for the family.

Anyone with information about Warner’s disappearance is asked to call the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office at 517-264-5364.

These images are from the search on Monday (Oct. 11):

The scene of an Oct. 11, 2021, police search at the Franklin Township home of Dee Warner, who disappeared in April 2021. (WDIV)

