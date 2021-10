DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Arrest made in abduction, sex assault of 9-year-old girl in Detroit

A source on Thursday morning told Local 4 News that an arrest has been made after a young girl was abducted in Farmington Hills on Sunday and taken to a Detroit home where she was sexually assaulted. The source did not reveal the identity of the arrestee or which agency arrested the individual