State says hearing on Clarkston group home that shut down over living conditions was canceled at owners’ request

CLARKSTON, Mich. – The state of Michigan has shut down a Clarkston senior living center after reports of horrifying living conditions. Now, there’s more action in the case.

“Shame on you for going in and pretending like you care,” said Terra Durnen.

Durnen is angry about the treatment of her mother, 73-year-old Yvonne Everton, of Waterford, at Heather Pines.

A state report says after an afternoon shower and visiting with her priest in the common area, staff left Everton sitting at a table in a wheelchair and started serving dinner around.

Durnen stopped by about three hours later and discovered her mother’s dead body. Rigor mortis had set in.

She and the state report bother said staff lied about Everton’s treatment.

“I don’t want people to go through this. This is a difficult time. Emotionally, physically and nobody should have to experience this,” Durnen said.

Heather Pines’ owners Bhuvanandra and Sheba Kumar spoke with Local 4 last week when the report emerged.

“Employees who performed those acts, were no longer working for us. We had them resign the job,” said Sheba Kumar. “This is a past issue, it is not current. Unfortunately, we were not given the time to prove ourselves right.”

Since the state forced closure, a process to determine the assisted living facility’s future commenced and a hearing was scheduled for Monday. Durnen was expected to testify. However, the state confirmed that the hearing has been canceled at the request of the owners, but the Caremore facility will remain closed for the immediate future.

The state is looking to make the closure permanent.

The owners could not be reached for comment Friday.