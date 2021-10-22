Hamtramck hands out free water filters after some tests show high lead levels

People who live in Hamtramck stood in long lines Thursday for water filters. The city started giving the devices out after six homes were found to have high lead levels in their tap water.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – After tests showed six homes had high lead levels in water, the city of Hamtramck spent Thursday giving out free water filters to every home in the area.

Many residents have been taking advantage of the city giving out the filters and replacements cartridges. But one of the residents in the crowd is saying that’s not enough.

Ibrahim Aljahim said the city should be doing more in response to high levels of lead being found in the water several homes.

“They’re only passing out 700 filters. Look how many are in the line. Cars are all the way to Dequindre. That’s a problem that we have. In Hamtramck, we have 6,800 homes,” said Aljahim.

But Mayor Karen Majewski said this is only the beginning of what’s to come.

“Not every household is affected. But second of all, this is only stage one. So, we got this together as quickly as we could,” Majewski said.

State Rep. Abraham Ayiash said it’s a deeper problem that lies with the city’s infrastructure. He insists that 5,800 homes have lead service pipes that need to be replaced.

“The broader job is to try to fix this issue before this becomes a full blown crisis,” Ayiash said.

If residents were not able to one of the water filters, they are advised to drink bottled water as much as possible until another event like this take place.