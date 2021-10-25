Cloudy icon
Dearborn girl missing since Friday after leaving Edsel Ford High School before lunch

Bettul Al-Aufi hasn’t been seen since Friday

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Bettul Al-Aufi
Bettul Al-Aufi (Dearborn Police Department)

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn girl has been missing since Friday, when she left Edsel Ford High School before lunch, police said.

Officials said Bettul Al-Aufi, 14, walked out of the high school and didn’t return home. She hasn’t been seen by family members or friends since, according to authorities.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a black Tommy Hilfiger undershirt and black leggings, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

