Former Hazel Park treasurer charged with embezzlement, misconduct in office

A former Hazel Park treasurer has been charged with embezzlement and misconduct in office.

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A former treasurer for Hazel Park has been charged with using two resident property tax checks to pay for personal expenses, officials said.

Hazel Park leaders said Jo Ann Hubbs, formerly Jo Ann Hubbs-Reeves, worked inside City Hall for years. They said the alleged embezzlement started in 2018.

“We hope this sends a message that we’re not going to put up with theft and embezzlement here in the city of Hazel Park,” Hazel Park Manager Edward Klobucher said. “We’re glad that the Michigan Attorney General’s Office has decided to issue criminal charges in this manner.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the charges on Tuesday (Oct. 26).

“Back in 2018, we conducted an internal investigation assisted by an outside law firm, and we found evidence of theft and misconduct on part of our former treasurer JoAnn Hobbs. They were uncovered by employees in the department who presented that evidence to another supervisor here in the city of Hazel Park,” Klobucher said.

Jo Ann Hubbs has been charged with the following:

One count of Embezzlement by a Public Official or Agent, $50 or more -- which is a 10-year felony.

One count of Official Misconduct in office -- which is a five-year felony.

One count of Embezzlement by an employee or agent, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 -- that’s a five-year felony.

Nessel’s office said Hubbs was fired in July 2018. She’s accused of using two checks for resident property taxes, adding up to $4,700 to pay personal taxes.

