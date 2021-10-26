Former Hazel Park treasurer charged with using 2 resident property tax checks for her own expenses

HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A former treasurer for Hazel Park has been charged with using two resident property tax checks to pay for her own personal expenses, officials said.

Jo Ann Hubbs, formerly Jo Ann Hubbs-Reeves, was fired from her position as Hazel Park treasurer in July 2018 when officials said they discovered she had used two checks meant for resident property taxes to pay personal expenses.

The two checks were worth a total of $4,656.98, according to authorities.

Hubbs has been charged with one count of embezzlement by a public official or agent, $50 or more; one count of official misconduct in office; and one count of embezzlement by an employee or agent, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000.

The first charge is a 10-year felony, the second charge is a common-law five-year felony and the third charge is a five-year felony, according to officials.

Hubbs is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:15 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 28) in 43rd District Court.

“I appreciate the work the FBI completed to present this investigation to my office,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We will continue to partner with the bureau on this case.”