What is holding up construction on Adams Road in Bloomfield Township?

Oakland County officials are calling out a contractor over the stalling of the Adams Road re-paving project.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Construction has been stalled on Adams Road between Square Lake and Long Lake roads and the county is calling out the contractor that was hired to do the job.

The road is in Bloomfield Township, near Troy. Half of the road is paved and the other is not. The county is raising concerns to the contractor because crews will not be able to plow the road this winter.

The road cost $2.5 million and was supposed to be finished by Friday (Oct. 29). The counties road commission spokesperson, Craig Bryson said it’s a breach of contract.

Pro-Line Asphalt Paving Corporation in Macomb County is the contractor. County officials said crews did not show up on-site for more than at least 30 days of the contract period that were workable. Matthew Jones runs the company.

“The project has been significantly delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and related challenges ... Multiple materials specified for this project have been delayed due to supply chain issues,” Matthew Jones said. “Our contract specifically provided that Consumers Energy’s relocation of their underground gas main was to be completed by April 2021 ... The Consumers Energy gas main relocation work was not completed. ... We are still waiting for Consumers Energy to complete their work in our work zone so we can open the road to two-way traffic.”

The company is planning on putting temporary asphalt down to level the road by next Wednesday. Then, next spring, the company will have to return to repave that section of Adams Road with a permanent fix.

The county said it will look to fine the company heavily for the problem. That process could take a year or more.

