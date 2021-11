Voters with disabilities often face many barriers when trying to cast their ballot. There are people working to help address these barriers.

Voters with disabilities often face many barriers when trying to cast their ballot. There are people working to help address these barriers.

DETROIT – Voters with disabilities often face many barriers when trying to cast their ballot.

There are people working to help address these barriers.

Watch the report above.

Learn more: Michigan General Election 2021 voter guide: What to know before voting on Nov. 2