Cynthia Canty offers warning about treatment after being diagnosed with COVID

DETROIT – Cynthia Canty spent decades both on radio and TV as a trusted anchor, reporter and host.

She took part in the Moderna vaccine trial at Henry Ford Hospital. Her final vaccine dose was a year ago. Boosters for Moderna were on the cusp of being approved when she and her husband drove to Washington D.C. to spend some time with their daughter.

“She and I were looking at wedding dresses. I’ll never forget that, and my voice just went away,” Canty said.

She said her throat was on fire and she felt awful. They stopped at an Urgent Care in Alexandria.

“I took a quick COVID test and it was negative,” Canty said.

The doctor hesitated, but ultimately gave her a prescription for steroids to help her throat. The couple cut their trip short and drove back to Michigan.

Five days later she was feeling worse and she went to another Urgent Care near her home. The COVID PCR test was positive. Because she had been in the Moderna trial she called the hotline number to alert them that she had tested positive.

Dr. Mayur Ramesh picked up on the second ring late Saturday (Oct. 30) night and became concerned when he heard she had been prescribed and was taking steroids.

“Steroids have to be used only during hospitalization and only in hospitalized patients who require supplemental oxygen,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh said giving steroids early in an infection can be a serious problem for the patient.

“Their body is trying to fight COVID. There is good immune response and steroids cut down that immune response,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh wants patients to know they should follow up rapid COVID antigen tests by a PCR test to confirm diagnosis. Do not expect a prescription for steroids from an urgent care until COVID has been ruled out and be up-to-date on your vaccines.

Ramesh got Canty in for monoclonal antibody treatment as fast as he could once he learned her circumstances. She is on the mend and out of quarantine.

Ramesh said her case is a teachable moment.

