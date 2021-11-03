The Heat and Warmth Fund holds community assistance day to help residents with utility bills

DETROIT – The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW) is holding a community assistance day to help Michigan residents with their utility bills.

The event will be held Wednesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those interested in receiving a phone consultation will need to register.

The in-person event will be held on Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Tindall Activity Center at 10301 W 7 Mile Road in Detroit. Face coverings are required.

A virtual event will be held on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you would like a consultation, you can reach out to 800-866-THAW or click here to learn more.

Read: More community coverage