Live stream: Detroit’s Christmas tree gets installed at Campus Martius Park

DETROIT – It’s that time of the year again, when the spirit of Detroit takes on a Christmas twist.

Lights have been strung throughout trees lining Downtown Detroit, wintry signs have been attached to lampposts and -- maybe the most exciting of all -- on Thursday, the annual Christmas tree is coming back to Campus Martius Park!

Watch the installation of the tree live at noon in the video player above.

Each year, Downtown Detroit welcomes a massive pine tree in the center of Campus Martius to commemorate the holiday season. The park has already begun its annual winter transformation, with decorations and construction of the outdoor ice skating rink underway.

The park, a Downtown Detroit favorite during the holidays, was recognized earlier this year as one of the top 5 public squares in the nation by USA Today.

