It’s official: Detroit Grand Prix will return to Downtown format in 2023

Detroit Grand Prix was hosted on the downtown street circuit from 1982 to 1991.

DETROIT – The Detroit Grand Prix will return to a Downtown street racing format in 2023 following approval from Detroit City Council on Wednesday.

The inaugural Detroit Grand Prix in 1982 was a race through Downtown Detroit. Organizers proposed a plan to move the race back to Downtown from Belle Isle. It was approved on Wednesday by Detroit City Council.

“Over the last five weeks, Grand Prix representatives have participated in numerous listening sessions and information sharing meetings with Detroit residents, business leaders, community groups and individual district representatives on the idea of returning the race to its roots on the streets of Detroit. The positive reaction and the excitement that we have seen from the community about the Grand Prix coming backDowntown reinforces our belief that this relocation will provide a significant benefit tot he City, its residents and our local businesses for the future,” the Detroit Grand Prix said in a statement.

The 2022 event will still take place on Belle Isle, June 3-5, before moving to the new format in 2023.

Proposed plan for Grand Prix return to Downtown Detroit in 2023 (Detroit Grand Prix)