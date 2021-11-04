Macomb Mall job fair Nov. 5-7: Retailers looking to fill positions

Macomb Mall retailers are looking to fill full and part-time positions on Friday, Nov. 5 - Sunday, Nov. 7, during mall hours.

Tenants have a wide variety of openings available from; management, supervisory, beauty specialists, customer service experts, loss prevention professionals, crafters and framers, food service workers and bakers, jewelers, sales associates, housekeeping and security officers. For full details, visit www.shopmacombmall.com/events.

How to Apply:

In-Person : Friday, Nov. 5 - Sunday, Nov. 7 during mall hours, Job Seekers can visit Macomb Mall and identify businesses that are hiring by looking for the special “NOW HIRING” job fair sign in participating storefront windows. Candidates can scan the QR code on the sign, which will bring them to Macomb Mall’s web page listing available positions. In many instances, candidates can link directly to an online application and apply right from their smart phone. Select retailers may have hiring tables or staff at their entrances to greet and engage interested applicants, conduct onsite interviews or schedule an interview.

Online: Visit Macomb Mall’s website employment page at : Visit Macomb Mall’s website employment page at www.shopmacombmall.com/jobs to review and apply for current job openings (positions added daily).

