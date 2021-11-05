45º

City of Detroit lays out plan to vaccinate kids against COVID

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

The plan rolled out on Friday (Nov. 5) by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and others goes well beyond what took place earlier this year at the TCF Center.

The city wants to make the process as simple and comfortable as possible to put both parents, and children at ease. Detroit is setting up pediatric vaccine sites.

When children ages 5 to 11 years old get vaccinated the doses are smaller than for adults and the needles are smaller too. Just one-third of the Pfizer adult dose was found to be just as effective and research shows it has fewer side effects.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 69.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

