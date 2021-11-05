Child COVID vaccines: Here’s how to schedule an appointment in Detroit

Twins Ryann, left, and Jamie Onofrio Franceschini, 11, pose for a photo with Covid-19 vaccine stickers after being inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Appointments to vaccinate children ages 5-11 years in Detroit can be made by calling 313-230-0505.

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is getting ready to start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11 years old following federal authorization for that age group.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on Friday detailed the city’s plans to offer vaccines to the newly-eligible children. Duggan says starting Monday, Nov. 8, the city will operate on an appointment-only basis for vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Families can call and schedule a vaccine appointment for eligible children at 313-230-0505. Appointments cannot be made online.

All locations that offer COVID vaccines to adults in Detroit remain open for walk-ins for anyone over the age of 12 years old.

Officials say that vaccinations for children will be offered at two locations on weekdays, and at one location on Saturdays:

The Detroit Health Department Immunization Clinic will be open from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Northwest Activities Center on Meyers Road will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday.

Legal guardians accompanying children to their COVID vaccine appointment will be required to show their photo ID.

When going for their vaccine appointment, children will be directed to and seen in separate environments from adults receiving their shots in an effort to make them more comfortable. Officials say pediatric nurses and staff will be working with the children.

Each child COVID vaccine appointment will also include additional time in which families can ask any questions they may have.

Click here to learn more from the city of Detroit’s website.

This week, U.S. health officials have the final signoff for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old to receive Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. A total of 16,000 additional Detroit children are now eligible to get vaccinated for COVID, according to the city’s chief public health officer Denise Fair.

Children getting vaccinated for COVID will receive a smaller dose of Pfizer’s vaccine than adults get. The process will be the same for children as for adults, with kids required to receive two shots, three weeks apart, to be considered fully vaccinated.

