View: Metro Detroit weekend road construction notices for Nov. 5-7, 2021

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

DETROIT – Here is the list of weekend road construction notices for Nov. 5 through Nov. 7, 2021, from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

I-75

Oakland County:

  • NB I-75, Clinton River to Giddings, 2 LANES OPEN, moving lane closures, Fri 7 a.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
  • SB I-75, M-59 to Square Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10 p.m.-11 p.m.
  • SB I-75 CLOSED Square Lake to M-102/8 Mile, Fri 11 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m., including all on/off ramps.
  • NB I-75 CLOSED M-102/8 Mile to 14 Mile, Fri 11 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m., including all on/off ramps.
  • NB I-75, 7 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

Wayne County:

  • NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

I-94

Wayne County:

  • EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to I-75, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m., including all on/off ramps.

I-96

Wayne County:

  • EB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

I-275

Wayne County:

  • NB I-275, Eureka to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 p.m.-Sun 6 a.m. (current construction Will Carleton to Eureka also has 1 lane open, so, NB I-275, Will Carleton to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN).
  • EB/WB Will Carleton RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Sat 6 a.m.-Sun 6 p.m.

I-696

Macomb County:

  • WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to M-3/Gratiot, Sat 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • WB I-696 at Hoover, 2 LANES OPEN intermittently, Fri 10 p.m.-Sat 3 a.m. and Mon 10 p.m.-Tue 3 a.m.

Oakland County:

  • EB/WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
  • WB I-696, Dequindre to 10 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am-11:30am.
  • EB I-696, 10 Mile to Dequindre, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

M-1: (Woodward)

Wayne County:

  • SB M-1 at Baltimore Ave – 2 LANES OPEN, 1 lane closed, Fri 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
  • NB M-1 between Piquette St and Baltimore Ave – 2 LANES OPEN, 1 lane closed, Fri 11:30 a.m. -3 p.m.
  • SB M-1 at W. Grand Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10 p.m.- Nov 12th.
  • NB M-1 at Ferry St, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed, Fri 10 p.m. – Nov 12th.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb County:

  • NB/SB M-3, 11 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
  • EB/WB 12 Mile CLOSED at M-3/Gratiot, Fri 7 p.m.-Sun 8 p.m.
  • NB/SB M-3 14 Mile to Wellington Crescent, 3 lanes open, Mon-Tue 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M-5

Oakland County:

  • WB M-5, Grand River to Gill Rd, 3 lanes open, Fri 9 a.m.-Sun 5 p.m.
  • EB M-5, Grand River to Lakeway, 4 lanes open, Fri 9 a.m.-Sat 5 p.m.

Wayne County:

  • NB/SB M-5/Grand River RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm – Mon 5am.

M-8

Wayne County:

  • EB M-8/Davison at Livernois, 2 LANES OPEN, one lane closed, Mon 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

M-10

Oakland County

  • SB M-10 at Middlebelt, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Tue 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wayne County:

  • NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

M-53

Wayne County:

  • NB/SB M-53/Van Dyke Ave RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB I-94 thru early Feb. 2022.

M-59

Oakland County:

  • EB/WB M-59, North Milford Rd to Duck Lake Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri-Sat 6 a.m-7 p.m.
  • EB/WB M-59 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne/Oakland counties:

  • EB M-102/8 Mile Service Drive at Woodward Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8 a.m.- late Nov.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne County:

  • EB/WB US-12 CLOSED, 20th Street to 6th Street, Sun 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

US-24

Oakland County:

  • SB US-24, Woodward to Clinton St, 3 lanes open, 1 closed, Mon 9-Fri 3 p.m.

