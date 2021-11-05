View: Metro Detroit weekend road construction notices for Nov. 5-7, 2021

DETROIT – Here is the list of weekend road construction notices for Nov. 5 through Nov. 7, 2021, from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
I-75
Oakland County:
- NB I-75, Clinton River to Giddings, 2 LANES OPEN, moving lane closures, Fri 7 a.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
- SB I-75, M-59 to Square Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10 p.m.-11 p.m.
- SB I-75 CLOSED Square Lake to M-102/8 Mile, Fri 11 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m., including all on/off ramps.
- NB I-75 CLOSED M-102/8 Mile to 14 Mile, Fri 11 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m., including all on/off ramps.
- NB I-75, 7 Mile to 8 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
Wayne County:
- NB/SB I-75 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
I-94
Wayne County:
- EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to I-75, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m., including all on/off ramps.
I-96
Wayne County:
- EB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
I-275
Wayne County:
- NB I-275, Eureka to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 p.m.-Sun 6 a.m. (current construction Will Carleton to Eureka also has 1 lane open, so, NB I-275, Will Carleton to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN).
- EB/WB Will Carleton RAMP CLOSED to NB I-275, Sat 6 a.m.-Sun 6 p.m.
I-696
Macomb County:
- WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to M-3/Gratiot, Sat 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
- WB I-696 at Hoover, 2 LANES OPEN intermittently, Fri 10 p.m.-Sat 3 a.m. and Mon 10 p.m.-Tue 3 a.m.
Oakland County:
- EB/WB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
- WB I-696, Dequindre to 10 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am-11:30am.
- EB I-696, 10 Mile to Dequindre, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
M-1: (Woodward)
Wayne County:
- SB M-1 at Baltimore Ave – 2 LANES OPEN, 1 lane closed, Fri 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- NB M-1 between Piquette St and Baltimore Ave – 2 LANES OPEN, 1 lane closed, Fri 11:30 a.m. -3 p.m.
- SB M-1 at W. Grand Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10 p.m.- Nov 12th.
- NB M-1 at Ferry St, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed, Fri 10 p.m. – Nov 12th.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Macomb County:
- NB/SB M-3, 11 Mile to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
- EB/WB 12 Mile CLOSED at M-3/Gratiot, Fri 7 p.m.-Sun 8 p.m.
- NB/SB M-3 14 Mile to Wellington Crescent, 3 lanes open, Mon-Tue 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
M-5
Oakland County:
- WB M-5, Grand River to Gill Rd, 3 lanes open, Fri 9 a.m.-Sun 5 p.m.
- EB M-5, Grand River to Lakeway, 4 lanes open, Fri 9 a.m.-Sat 5 p.m.
Wayne County:
- NB/SB M-5/Grand River RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm – Mon 5am.
M-8
Wayne County:
- EB M-8/Davison at Livernois, 2 LANES OPEN, one lane closed, Mon 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
M-10
Oakland County
- SB M-10 at Middlebelt, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon-Tue 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wayne County:
- NB/SB M-10 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
M-53
Wayne County:
- NB/SB M-53/Van Dyke Ave RAMPS CLOSED to EB/WB I-94 thru early Feb. 2022.
M-59
Oakland County:
- EB/WB M-59, North Milford Rd to Duck Lake Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri-Sat 6 a.m-7 p.m.
- EB/WB M-59 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9 p.m.-Mon 5 a.m.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Wayne/Oakland counties:
- EB M-102/8 Mile Service Drive at Woodward Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8 a.m.- late Nov.
US-12: (Michigan Ave)
Wayne County:
- EB/WB US-12 CLOSED, 20th Street to 6th Street, Sun 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
US-24
Oakland County:
- SB US-24, Woodward to Clinton St, 3 lanes open, 1 closed, Mon 9-Fri 3 p.m.
More: Road Construction news