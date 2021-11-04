I-94 closing in Detroit this weekend for overpass bridge work

DETROIT – A portion of I-94 will close this weekend in Detroit as MDOT replaces an overpass.

MDOT said contract crews will be setting new steel bridge beams at the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work will require closing both directions of I-94 between M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) and I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. This section of I-94 is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. from Chalmers to Chene streets.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector and northbound M-3, to eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from I-96 to Gratiot Avenue.

Except for ramps that are closed for current construction, all entrance ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

The new Frontenac Street bridge is replacing the original structure built in 1954.