Police: 6-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash in Dearborn

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

The car that may have hit and killed a 6-year-old. (Dearborn Police Department.)

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 6-year-old girl died Sunday evening after being hit by a hit-and-run driver in Dearborn, according to the Dearborn Police Department.

Authorities said the accident happened around 2:50 p.m. at the 7600 block of Bingham Road.

Authorities said they found a 6-year-old girl who had been hit be a vehicle that failed to stop. The victim was rushed to Children’s Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

After an initial investigation by authorities, the vehicle involved has been identified as a silver or white Chevrolet Equinox.

The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle that was involved.

“This is a tragic accident and we offer our condolences to the family of the victim. The Dearborn Police Department is asking that anyone with information please come forward,” said Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

