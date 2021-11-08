The program in Detroit that’ll pay for your schooling

If you’re struggling to make ends meet, you’re not alone. Many people are working two or three jobs that don’t pay well.

And if it’s your education level that’s holding you back, this program may be for you. It pays you to go back to school.

Former Student: “The qualifications is you have to have a high school diploma or GED so that was a barrier.”

Find out how it can help you land a new career.

Former Student: “I was so happy that I finally did it!”

Watch Evrod Cassimy’s report, Tuesday morning at 6:30 on Local 4 News Today