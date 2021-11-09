Canadian snowbirds flock to US after international travel restrictions lifted

American families with loved ones across the order are feeling relief after the United States lifted international travel restrictions.

Vaccinated travelers can now come to the United States -- but Canadians will need a negative COVID PCR test before they can go back home. It’s something many are willing to do after being separated from family for so long.

“We were listening to the news, hoping it would happen,” Canadian John Kraay said.

Canadian snowbirds were happy to be crossing the Ambassador Bridge again after the COVID pandemic led to a historic closure.

“I was pretty excited. I was happy. It’s been a long wait,” Canadian Nancy Kraay said.

On Monday (Nov. 8), the United States finally opened the borders for nonessential travel.

“It was an excellent and marvelous feeling because after 18 months and we couldn’t see her,” Canadian Ghani Najeeb said.

The Toronto family is on their way to Chicago to visit loved ones for the first time since the borders closed.

“I have family over there. I cannot see them. My mom is not well, my brother and sister are there. So I’m excited to see them now,” Canadian Tahmina Najeeb said.

The Wong family is driving to Atlanta with a car full of their son’s belongings. They’re frustrated with the expensive PCR test required to return to Canada.

“The real big difference now is attesting to your vaccination status, because anyone coming here for nonessential purposes will need to demonstrate their vaccination,” CBP Detroit Field office Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry said.

