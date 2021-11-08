US lifts international travel restrictions today: Here’s what to know

The U.S. on Monday will lift a pandemic travel ban on international visitors from more than 30 countries after 19 months.

DETROIT – After an historic 20-month closure, the U.S. is reopening its borders.

The Ambassador Bridge in Detroit hasn’t seen much traffic from Canadians looking to enter for non-essential travel, but that will change on Monday when international travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the U.S.

Key points:

Starting Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, international travelers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can enter the U.S. That vaccination needs to be done no later than two weeks before travel.

Visitors will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of their flight’s departure.

Children under 18 are exempt.

Unvaccinated Americans returning home from international travel will need to test negative one day before arriving and show proof they have bought a test to take once they’re in the U.S.

“The accepted vaccines will include FDA approved or authorized and WHO emergency use listing vaccines,” said Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department.

The CDC considers people fully inoculated two weeks after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

And two weeks after the single dose of the J&J vaccine. Those who got a full dose not approved by the U.S., like the AstraZeneca vaccination, will now be accepted as well. The CDC has also updated its guidelines on vaccine mixing, which is of particular relevance to our Canadian neighbors.

Nearly four million Canadians have gotten mixed vaccine doses. The CDC now considers full vaccination possible with mixed doses, as long as they’re cleared either by the FDA or the WHO.

There is one important change for essential workers crossing U.S land borders from Canada and Mexico: Starting in January, they will also have to be fully vaccinated to enter the U.S.

Vehicles line up on the Detroit side of the Canadian border crossing on Nov. 8, 2021. (WDIV)

Drivers were lined up at the border in Detroit on Monday.

