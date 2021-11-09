Oakland Township board votes to end lease with Paint Creek Cider Mill owners

The Paint Creek Cider Mill has been a mainstay in northern Oakland County for decades.

Oakland Township owns the property and has leased it to Ed Granchi for the last nine years. Granchi offers cider, donuts, and hot food items like barbecue and pizza.

Granchi applied to renew his lease, but this time he wasn’t the only one interested in the property.

Alaina Campbell is the current president of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce and owns the popular Cookies and Cream ice cream shop in the village of Lake Orion. Campbell submitted a proposal too.

Granchi offered more rent, a weider menu and more days open -- although with similar hours as Campbell. What Campbell did offer was $5,000 of in-kind goods and services and the possibility of cash for capital improvements.

“As a treasurer I can tell you I cannot pay township bills with in-kind goods,” township treasurer John Giannangeli said.

The board voted 4-3 to award the contract to Campbell. Granchi and those who support him were shocked.

“I feel a little confused of some of the timeline and these things have happened. Yeah, a little betrayed,” Granchi said.

During the Oct. 26 township board meeting, clerk Robin Buxar said communication with their current tenant has been problematic.

“Because this has been a continuation over and over and over, you’ve got to say, ‘we’re obviously not compatible,’” Buxar said.

Township trustees have gotten a lot of emails and questions about how the process was handled. So much so that there is a possibility the board will revisit the issue at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Local 4 spoke with township officials and it appears unlikely that there will be a change. The majority feels that Campbell offers a better vision for the space.

