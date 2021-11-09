Parents across Metro Detroit feel the relief as children ages 5-11 get COVID vaccine

Children ages 5-11 were vaccinated against COVID in Detroit.

DETROIT – The City of Detroit began administering first doses of the coronavirus vaccine to young children.

Officials are trying to make the process as simple as possible by offering after-school appointment slots and availability on Saturdays.

Maurette Hall and her 7-year-old son Jordan had the first appointment for a COVID vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 at the Northwest Activity Center.

Hall didn’t hesitate to get her son an appointment. Pediatric clinicians will be present at vaccination sites at the activity center and the Detroit Health Department.

The city also has nurses ready to answer any questions citizens have.

Families were feeling relief and excitement as children received the COVID vaccine.

Children aren’t just getting vaccinated in Detroit -- families across southeast Michigan are taking the opportunity to get children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated.

There was a lot of relief and excitement at a clinic in Ann Arbor. Mother Kara Zivin was with her 10-year-old son, Reed McCammon. They were first in line and an hour early for Michigan Medicine’s COVID vaccination clinic for children.