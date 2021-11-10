Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car along I-94 on Detroit’s east side

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car while walking along I-94 before 11 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 9) on Detroit’s east side.

First responders rushed the pedestrian to a hospital where officials said he is in very serious condition.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was severely damaged. The windshield appears to have shattered and started to cave in and the roof was damaged.

Police believe the victim abandoned a Jeep along I-94 and was walking when he was struck.

The investigation is underway.

