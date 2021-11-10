46º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car along I-94 on Detroit’s east side

Tim Pamplin

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Traffic, Crash, I-94, Pedestrian Crash, Night Cam, NightCam
Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car while walking along I-94 before 11 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 9) on Detroit’s east side.

DETROIT – Police said a pedestrian was struck by a car while walking along I-94 before 11 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 9) on Detroit’s east side.

First responders rushed the pedestrian to a hospital where officials said he is in very serious condition.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was severely damaged. The windshield appears to have shattered and started to cave in and the roof was damaged.

Police believe the victim abandoned a Jeep along I-94 and was walking when he was struck.

The investigation is underway.

Read: More local news coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter