3 teens charged with felonies for Instagram cyberbully attacks on Michigan students, MSP says

HARING TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three teenagers have been charged with multiple felonies for using threats, intimidation and sextortion as part of an Instagram cyberbullying scheme targeting Michigan students, police said.

Two teenagers from Michigan and a third from out of state have been charged with three felonies apiece, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said the teenagers created anonymous Instagram accounts and distributed sexually explicit pictures to victims and others to humiliate them.

The scheme began in September 2020 and involved social media threats, intimidation and sextortion, according to authorities.

State police said the victims were high school students in the Haring Township and Wexford County area.

The Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the MSP investigation and charged each of the three teenagers with distribution of child sexually abusive material, possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, officials said.

Troopers said they want to remind parents to protect children from potential online predators and cyberbullying.