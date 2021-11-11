Live stream: Beaumont Health director discusses jump in COVID hospitalizations in past 48 hours

Live at 11 a.m.: The health system is providing a COVID-19 media update.

Beaumont Health said it has seen a jump in hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours.

The health system is providing a COVID-19 media update with Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont’s director of infection prevention and epidemiology, to discuss the rising number of cases in Metro Detroit and across Michigan, which has experienced a 20% increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Watch live at 11 a.m. Thursday.

