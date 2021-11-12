Amber Alert: Police seek 5-year-old girl missing from Ohio

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ana Burke, 5, who was last seen in Canton, Ohio on Nov. 11, 2021. Photo courtesy of WLWT News in Ohio. Photo provided to them by the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

CANTON, Ohio – Police are reportedly looking for a 5-year-old girl who on Thursday went missing in Ohio.

According to WILX, an Amber Alert was issued Friday after Ana Burke, 5, went missing the day before from Canton, Ohio -- located on the northeast side of the state. The Lansing news outlet reports that the young girl is believed to be with a 36-year-old man named Johnathan Stinnet.

The connection between the man and the girl is currently unknown.

Burke is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, standing at 3 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow colored pants, WILX reports.

Ad

Stinnet is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. The man was reportedly least seen wearing a maroon short sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans.

Reports say the man is believed to be driving a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Ohio’s Jackson Township Police Department at 330-831-6264.

More: News