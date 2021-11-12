Amber Alert: Police seek 5-year-old girl missing from Ohio

CANTON, Ohio – Police are reportedly looking for a 5-year-old girl who on Thursday went missing in Ohio.
According to WILX, an Amber Alert was issued Friday after Ana Burke, 5, went missing the day before from Canton, Ohio -- located on the northeast side of the state. The Lansing news outlet reports that the young girl is believed to be with a 36-year-old man named Johnathan Stinnet.
The connection between the man and the girl is currently unknown.
Burke is described as having blond hair, blue eyes, standing at 3 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing 55 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and rainbow colored pants, WILX reports.
Stinnet is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. The man was reportedly least seen wearing a maroon short sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans.
Reports say the man is believed to be driving a silver 1991 Ford Aerostar van with Michigan license plate EHL7187.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Ohio’s Jackson Township Police Department at 330-831-6264.
