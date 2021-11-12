Royal Oak Post Office shooting: Honoring Keith Ciszewski

Since we ran our story about Keith Ciszewski’s heroics during the 1991 Royal Oak Post Office shooting, more people have reached out.

We received this message from Anthony Saputo:

“(Keith Ciszewski) was my supervisor before he went to Royal Oak. One day I called him from my route because a customer offered me Opening Day tickets for the Detroit Tigers. I asked him if he could take the rest of my route off of me so I could go to the game, and he said no problem. I worked with him in the Southfield Post Office. He truly was liked by us and I have always told this story to honor his memory!”

