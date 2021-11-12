Woman, man break into 4 cars while owners were at fitness class in Berkley, police say

BERKLEY, Mich. – A woman and a man have been arrested after they broke into four cars while the owners were at a fitness class in Berkley, officials said.

Four vehicles were broken into Nov. 5 in the area of Coolidge Highway and Oxford Road while the owners were at a fitness class, according to authorities.

At the time, police said the only suspect information they had was that the thieves left in a white truck.

On Nov. 6, Berkley officers identified Deysi Zuniga-Sculley and Tyler Wenzel as suspects when the pair tried to cash a forged check at a bank, police said.

Zuniga-Sculley and Wenzel, both Florida natives, were taken into custody.

Officials said Zuniga-Sculley and Wenzel were in possession of all of the victims’ credit and identification cards.

They were charged with possession of financial transaction devices, uttering and publishing, and identity theft.

Both were arraigned in 44th District Court and await their next court appearances.

Deysi Zuniga-Sculley (WDIV)