Bloomfield Hills High School students stage walkout in protest of racist incidents

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A large group of students walked out of Bloomfield Hills High School at 1:30 p.m. Friday in protest of how administration has handled several racist incidents.

The students said school administration is not doing enough to address the incidents. They said it’s an issue that’s been happening for years and they’re afraid to go to school. They held the rally to make their voices heard.

“I don’t know what I’ve ever done to any of the students here to make them feel like we are so inferior that we must die or that we must leave the school or something like that. It’s just really hurtful and I’m in fear for my life, honestly,” freshman Madison Williams said.

Mother Stephanie Crider pulled her two daughters from the school because of the racism.

“The issue is the lack of responsiveness from the school administrators. Because, this isn’t new. It’s been happening for years,” Crider said.

She said reports of incidents ranging from racism to sexual assault have gone ignored by administration.

“I brought a family in almost a year ago to report a sexual assault. The student was told by a member of the staff here,’ We don’t listen to rumors. Go back to class,’” Crider said.

Some of the incidents of racism also have criminal implications. Bloomfield Township police said they are investigating, but did not release further information.

Bloomfield Hills Schools superintendent Patrick Watson released a video in response: