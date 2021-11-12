Bloomfield Hills High School students plan walkout in protest of racist incidents

A massive student walkout is planned for Friday at Bloomfield Hills High School after multiple racist incidents involving students at the school.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. – A massive student walkout is planned for Friday at Bloomfield Hills High School after multiple racist incidents involving students at the school.

Students said the racist incidents have not been sufficiently dealt with by the administration.

On Monday, school officials were made aware of a racist social media post that was created by one of the students.

On Wednesday, the district released a statement regarding another incident of racist hate speech. This time the comment was found written on the wall of one of the school restrooms.

Students told Local 4 that there have been incidents of anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech in addition to the racist comments. They said those accused of making the racist comments are only being suspended for two days.

Ad

Students are planning a school-wide walkout Friday afternoon. They hope the walkout encourages the staff to take the incidents seriously.

School officials said Bloomfield Township Police are investigating the racist incidents.

“The district is aware of racist hate speech written on the walls of our restrooms and shared on private social media accounts this week. We launched an immediate investigation with the assistance of the Bloomfield Township Police Department. Hate speech and racist behavior will not be tolerated and does not represent our mission as a school or the high standards we hold for our students and ourselves. Some immediate actions regarding this reprehensible incident include grade level meetings to address emotional impact of hate speech and the legal repercussions, counselling and social work support, staff meetings and training, and opportunities for student and community dialogues. Our ongoing efforts, like the Student Equity Council, the Student Senate, and Global Education Team, have been working specifically on policy and procedures related to incidents of hate. We are hosting a Community Collaboration Event to move anti-racism work forward on Tuesday, November 16 at 6pm at Bloomfield Hills High School. We recognize that we need help from our community and that there is significant work to do. This event will begin with an hour of community conversation and brainstorming, facilitated by an external partner. Following this initial session, we welcome small groups to form to further discuss ideas. The community is also encouraged to engage with student organizations and district groups that support this work (such as Student Equity Council, Student Senate, and Global Education Teams). We invite all of our district partners to join us, including students, parents, law enforcement, community members, media, clergy and religious leaders, and local and state officials. If we are going to see changes in our community, and across our state and country, we need all of us to come together to work toward a common goal.” Bloomfield Hills Schools

Read: Complete education coverage