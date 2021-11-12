48º

Bloomfield Hills High School students plan walkout in protest of racist incidents

Students say racist incidents have not been sufficiently dealt with by administration

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

A massive student walkout is planned for Friday at Bloomfield Hills High School after multiple racist incidents involving students at the school.

Students said the racist incidents have not been sufficiently dealt with by the administration.

On Monday, school officials were made aware of a racist social media post that was created by one of the students.

On Wednesday, the district released a statement regarding another incident of racist hate speech. This time the comment was found written on the wall of one of the school restrooms.

Students told Local 4 that there have been incidents of anti-LGBTQ+ hate speech in addition to the racist comments. They said those accused of making the racist comments are only being suspended for two days.

Students are planning a school-wide walkout Friday afternoon. They hope the walkout encourages the staff to take the incidents seriously.

School officials said Bloomfield Township Police are investigating the racist incidents.

