Thieves use sledgehammer to smash into Orion Township liquor store, steal $80K

An Oakland County business was targeted by thieves who used sledgehammers to break in and get away with money.

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County business was targeted by thieves who used a sledgehammer to break in and get away with money.

The incident happened Friday morning at Lee’s Wine and Liquor store off Baldwin Road in Orion Township.

Video shows the suspects smashing the door several times until they were able to unlock it. That’s when the two men, dressed in all black, ran inside the store.

One of the men walked toward the back while a second camera recorded the other man from a different angle as he jumped over the counter and grabbed the cash register.

They both went to the back of the store and grabbed a safe that contained around $80,000 and a 9MM Springfield handgun.

Ad

The security camera outside the store showed the two suspects loading the safe into the trunk of a 2012-2014 white Dodge Charger that had damage to the left side of the front of the vehicle and a broken rear window.

A suspect was waiting in the driver’s seat as the other two got into the vehicle.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office suspects they were involved in gas station burglaries in Pontiac and Rochester Hills.

Read: More local news coverage