Tech companies eye Detroit as mobility sector with accessible streets

Tech start ups from around the world are testing their prototypes in the Motor City.

Tech start ups from around the world are testing their prototypes in the Motor City.

“So I think Detroit is learning there’s more to mobility than just the automotive sector,” said Peter Deppe of Flint-based KUHMUTE.

KUHMUTE is a company that wants to revolutionize micro mobility with single three-point charging hubs for e-scooters, e-bikes, wheelchairs and delivery robots.

“We want to see Detroit as a holistic mobility ecosystem as opposed to just one mode or the other,” Deppe said.

The Accessible Streets Studio is a collaboration between New Lab and Ford’s Michigan Central.

“Some of these mobility challenges are too hard for one company to solve on their own, so we’re building an open platform inviting best and brightest innovators to come with us,” said Carolina Pluszczynski, director of Michigan Central.

This lab was all about accessible streets. These new companies are trying to solve transportation challenges and bridge accessibility gaps.

Ad

“If we can get people to realize it’ll open up a new avenue to their life, a gateway that they don’t have to settle for mediocre,” said Eleanor K. Johnson of Disability Network Wayne County.

Making deliveries from restaurants and food banks easier , KiwiBot was created in Columbia, and they want to partner with cities like Detroit.

“We live in a globalized world where anyone with a great idea can make a project and work with other people,” said Milo Silva of KiwiBot.

Ford’s Innovation District is set to open next summer.

There will be 5,000 developers under one roof, solving global problems together.

“We’re just getting started and we’re going to have our doors open and we’re gonna want people to come and work with us,” Pluszczynski said.