Detroit schools closed next week for additional days of cleaning, Thanksgiving break

Students return for in-person learning on Nov. 29

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROITDetroit Public Schools Community District will close all schools and central office locations on Monday (Nov. 22) and Tuesday (Nov. 23) of next week.

School officials said the custodial teams have been working through the pandemic to keep the schools clean and the two days will provide them additional time for cleaning and sanitization.

There will not be online classes next week.

Students will return to in-person learning on Nov. 29.

