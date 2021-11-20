Florida woman crossing Blue Water Bridge into Canada caught with dozens of illegal guns

A Florida woman is facing charges after allegedly attempting to smuggle more than 50 illegal guns into Canada earlier this month.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Friday that on Nov. 1, Vivian Richards, 48, of Oakland Park, Florida was caught with more than 50 illegal firearms in her car while crossing the Blue Water Bridge into Point Edward, Ontario.

According to officials, Richards was referred for a second examination while crossing into Canada from Port Huron. CBSA officers found 56 illegal guns, 13 over-capacity magazines, 43 10-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition in boxes in Richards’ trunk, officials said. It is reportedly the largest single firearm seizure in Southern Ontario in recent history.

Richards was arrested in Canada and is facing the following charges, as listed by CBSA:

Making false or deceptive statements, contrary to the Customs Act, section 153(a);

Evading compliance, contrary to the Customs Act, section 153(c);

Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported, contrary to the Customs Act, section 155;

Attempting to smuggle, contrary to the Customs Act, section 159;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada, section 91(1);

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada, section 91(2);

Possession for purpose of weapons trafficking, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada, section 100(1);

Importing or exporting knowing it is unauthorized, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada, section 103(1); and,

Possessing a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed, contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada, section 108(1)(b).

She is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 24.

