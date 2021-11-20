Body discovered in burning car outside Lenox Township Meijer store

Firefighters responding to a car fire in a Lenox Township Meijer parking lot discovered a body inside the vehicle.

The Meijer is located in the area of 26 Mile Road and I-94. The vehicle was parked at the edge of the lot.

Police were contacted when shoppers noticed smoke coming from the car. When firefighters arrived they used foam to put out the blaze.

The car went up in flames around 2:15 p.m. Friday (Nov. 19). When firefighters put out the fire, they discovered a body in the passenger seat.

Investigators have spent the evening trying to uncover what happened. Initial information indicates the body did not have any bullet holes or wounds.

An autopsy is planned.

