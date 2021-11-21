MacDowell Preparatory Academy in Detroit to close through the week for extra cleaning, Thanksgiving break

DETROIT – MacDowell Preparatory Academy in Detroit will also close for the first half of next week for enhanced cleaning as the school experiences heightened COVID-19 spread.

School officials announced Sunday that the school will be closed on Monday, Nov. 22 and Tuesday, Nov. 23 for additional cleaning and sanitization. The news comes as the school reportedly experiences a rise in COVID cases within the community.

The academy was already set to be closed Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving break. In-person classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 29, officials said.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the school at 313-494-8141.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced last week that all of its schools would be closed Monday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 26 for extra cleaning the first half of the week, then Thanksgiving break the second half of the week.

