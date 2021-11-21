Senior looking for permanent residence after fire destroys apartments

After a fire destroyed their apartment complex in Algonac, a group of seniors are looking for places to live.

Over half a dozen seniors are still feeling the aftermath of a devastating fire that left many without a home.

“When this occurred, everyone was in a tragic state,” said Susan Devries, member of the Algonac Lions. “Residents were pouring in here, crying. Some did not have clothing on. They were in a bathtub when they got the ‘come on, get out lets go.’”

Eli Nahed, secretary for the Algonac Lions, said 20 people did find temporary shelter.

“That’s temporary,” Nahed said. “Eventually, they’re going to need to go to a safe type community, safe retirement place, where they’re gonna have to rebuild everything. They don’t have nothing.”

Seven seniors are in dire need a place to live after a building in the Rolling Brook senior apartment complex fell victim to a fire breaking out Thursday afternoon.

“These residents, one is a parapelegic,” Devries said. “One is special needs. They need something accessible to their medical needs.”

Nahed has been working to help the seniors from the moment the unfortunate set of events began working with other Lions Clubs and community to gather up whatever these seniors may need.

“When you lose everything, stuff that people don’t think about (such as) dentures,” Nahed said. “You can’t eat without dentures. Eye glasses, because they burned up.”

It’s been a community effort, including a school bus that was offered and a driver for seniors who need transportation to and from public housing.

“I think it was within an hour we had a bus here, a driver ready to load residents to a temporary housing of safety,” Devries recalled.

So far these seniors have been kept up by the loving comfort of the Lions club and the satisfying support of the local community. People nearby have been donating just about anything you can think of.

But there’s still a need for monetary donations to really get everyone back on their feet and back to normal.

“Besides clothing and food and stuff, it would nice if we can definitely get some donations,” Nahed said.

Lions club is now asking for monetary donations and gift cards for those still affected. You can click or tap here.