Driver accused of being drunk during Harper Woods crash that killed 1, hurt 2, police say

David Gaval facing 6 charges

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

David William Gaval III (Harper Woods Police Department)

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A St. Clair Shores man is accused of being drunk when he was involved in a Harper Woods crash that killed one person and injured two others, officials said.

The Sept. 21 crash involved three vehicles and left one person dead and two others seriously injured, according to authorities.

David William Gaval III, 36, of St. Clair Shores, has been charged with second-degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function and operating while intoxicated, officials said.

He was arraigned Wednesday (Nov. 24) and given a fourth offense notice due to prior felony convictions, police said. He is being held on $200,000 bond, cash/surety.

If convicted, Gaval faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, authorities said.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in 32-A District Court.

