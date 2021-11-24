Return of the holiday travel rush: What to expect at Detroit Metro Airport

What you should expect at Metro Airport this year as the holiday travel rush returns.

DETROIT – Many Michigan residents are looking to travel and spend time with family this Thanksgiving.

Advanced preparations are underway at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Planes are flying full of travelers and the practice of quickly and efficiently moving lots of masked passengers has been tweaked during the pandemic.

Travel tip: Make sure you have your boarding pass and ID ready.

Once you’re inside you will be required to wear a mask. One of the biggest travel changes is that agents no longer want to handle your ID. Instead, it’s inserted into a machine. The employee on the other side sees the picture of the passenger, their routing and flight information and decides to clear the passenger or not.

You can carry on food items. But that will slow things down. The suggestion is to pack perishables in your checked baggage. If you haven’t received a COVID vaccine or need a booster - there are COVID vaccine stations in each terminal.

Fresh off the @Potus pardon PB & J won’t be your main dish this Thanksgiving. However, if you’re traveling with your turkey frozen, cooked or alive it’s good to go. Avoid being in a fowl mood though and check with your airline on how to best travel with your poultry in motion. pic.twitter.com/Uehm4uNUym — TSA (@TSA) November 23, 2021

It’s beginning to look a lot like #HolidayTravel season. To check wait times and consult TSA’s guide for security checkpoints, download the MyTSA app. You can also customize your view to add your favorite airports. Learn more: https://t.co/GbdWTSD79L pic.twitter.com/VhHLu7yI8J — TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2021

