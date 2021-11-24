32º

Return of the holiday travel rush: What to expect at Detroit Metro Airport

Many want to spend time with family this Thanksgiving

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

What you should expect at Metro Airport this year as the holiday travel rush returns.

DETROIT – Many Michigan residents are looking to travel and spend time with family this Thanksgiving.

Advanced preparations are underway at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Planes are flying full of travelers and the practice of quickly and efficiently moving lots of masked passengers has been tweaked during the pandemic.

  • Travel tip: Make sure you have your boarding pass and ID ready.

Once you’re inside you will be required to wear a mask. One of the biggest travel changes is that agents no longer want to handle your ID. Instead, it’s inserted into a machine. The employee on the other side sees the picture of the passenger, their routing and flight information and decides to clear the passenger or not.

You can carry on food items. But that will slow things down. The suggestion is to pack perishables in your checked baggage. If you haven’t received a COVID vaccine or need a booster - there are COVID vaccine stations in each terminal.

Watch the video above for the full report.

