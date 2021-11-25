Families gather in Downtown Detroit for a sneak peek of America’s Thanksgiving Parade

The bands, balloons, the floats, and of course Santa himself. Thursday morning we’re going to see one of the biggest and best events of the year: America’s Thanksgiving Parade.

DETROIT – The bands, balloons, the floats, and of course Santa himself. Thursday morning we’re going to see one of the biggest and best events of the year: America’s Thanksgiving Parade.

This year the parade returns to Woodward Avenue with some big names and brand new floats. That’s not all that’s new this year.

Local 4 has provided a QR code you can scan to get exclusive access to special camera angles and the best view of the parade.

America's Thanksgiving Parade live from Detroit: When and how to watch it on TV, online

Briana Currie’s 2-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Currie, got a sneak peek of the parade floats this year.

“This is her first time and she’s loving it,” Briana Currie said.

Like dozens of other families, they went to Downtown Detroit for a sneak peek.

“This is a tradition. We always love to come outside, puts a little holiday spirit,” Briana Currie said.

Twenty-five floats will make their way down Woodward Avenue. Five of them are brand new. The theme this year is “Love on Woodward.”

Local 4′s coverage begins Thursday at 6 a.m. with a special Thanksgiving edition of Local 4 News. The parade preview beings at 8 a.m. and the parade gets underway at 9 a.m.

America's Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Gardner-White is set for Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Detroit. Find complete coverage of the parade here from WDIV Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit!

