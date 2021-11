This buck was saved from an inground pool in Fraser, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2021.

FRASER, Mich. – Fraser police said a 12-point buck went for a drink in a homeowner’s partially drained swimming pool which prompted the herbivore to fall inside.

The pool owner called for assistance in rescuing the stag as the large animal fought the frigid temperature while trapped.

As the rescue came to fruition, Fraser police created a barricade to protect the male deer from re-entry until its release from the premises.

The mission lasted about 45 minutes.

More: Macomb County news