36º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Rep. Debbie Dingell’s Dearborn office broken into, vandalized

Staff members were not physically at office during incident

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Dearborn, Wayne County, Local, Debbie Dingell, Vandalized, Michigan, Crime, Dearborn Crime, Dearborn Police Department, Outer Drive, United States Capitol Police
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell.

DEARBORN, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell said her Dearborn office was broken into and vandalized on Monday.

Dingell’s office released a statement saying her staff members were not physically at the office Monday because of a previous fire in the building. Nobody was harmed during the break-in, the statement says.

Dearborn police were called to the scene on West Outer Drive, and United States Capitol Police are helping with the investigation, according to Dingell’s office.

The office will remain closed as the investigation continues, officials said.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is a Senior Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email