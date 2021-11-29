Rep. Debbie Dingell’s Dearborn office broken into, vandalized

DEARBORN, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell said her Dearborn office was broken into and vandalized on Monday.

Dingell’s office released a statement saying her staff members were not physically at the office Monday because of a previous fire in the building. Nobody was harmed during the break-in, the statement says.

Dearborn police were called to the scene on West Outer Drive, and United States Capitol Police are helping with the investigation, according to Dingell’s office.

The office will remain closed as the investigation continues, officials said.