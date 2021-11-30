Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead inside Warren home, police say

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police have arrested the boyfriend of a 34-year-old woman who was found dead with visible signs of assault inside a home, officials said.

Officers said they found the body of Amanda Harvey, 34, at 1:50 p.m. Monday (Nov. 29) at a home in the 13000 block of Julius Avenue in Warren.

There were visible signs of assault on Harvey’s body, according to authorities. Her longtime boyfriend, Erik Edward Fry, 34, was taken into custody at the scene, officials said.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a charge of first-degree homicide against Fry.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

“This entire incident is tragically regrettable,” Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer said. “I am appreciative for the hard work of the men and women of this police department and the fact this dangerous individual is in custody and no longer posing a threat to the citizens of Warren.”